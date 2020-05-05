Markets
Tuesday 5/5 Insider Buying Report: UNVR, CFR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Univar Solutions, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, EVP, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 250,000 shares of UNVR, at a cost of $13.33 each, for a total investment of $3.33M. Alexos was up about 8.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with UNVR trading as high as $14.48 in trading on Tuesday. Univar Solutions is trading up about 5.1% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Alexos in the past twelve months.

And at Cullen/Frost Bankers, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Graham M. Weston who purchased 29,400 shares at a cost of $68.00 each, for a total investment of $2M. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading up about 3.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Weston is in the green, up about 3.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $70.31.

