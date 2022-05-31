Markets
PED

Tuesday 5/31 Insider Buying Report: PED, AZO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At PEDEVCO, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of PED, at a cost of $1.27 each, for a total investment of $254,760. So far Kukes is in the green, up about 14.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.46. PEDEVCO is trading up about 10.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Kukes purchased PED at 6 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.00M at an average of $1.21 per share.

And at AutoZone,there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Brian Hannasch who bought 133 shares at a cost of $1901.95 each, for a trade totaling $252,959. Before this latest buy, Hannasch made one other purchase in the past year, buying $499,955 shares at a cost of $1879.53 each. AutoZone is trading up about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. So far Hannasch is in the green, up about 9.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2082.07.

Tuesday 5/31 Insider Buying Report: PED, AZO
VIDEO: Tuesday 5/31 Insider Buying Report: PED, AZO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PED AZO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular