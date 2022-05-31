Markets
Tuesday 5/31 Insider Buying Report: CASA, CBL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Casa Systems' Director, William C. Styslinger III, made a $533,301 buy of CASA, purchasing 128,923 shares at a cost of $4.14 a piece. So far Styslinger III is in the green, up about 10.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.57. Casa Systems is trading up about 3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Styslinger III made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $47,082 shares at a cost of $3.99 each.

And at CBL & Associates Properties, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Jonathan M. Heller who purchased 10,000 shares at a cost of $27.79 each, for a trade totaling $277,900. Before this latest buy, Heller made one other purchase in the past year, buying $3.23M shares for a cost of $32.25 each. CBL & Associates Properties is trading down about 1% on the day Tuesday. So far Heller is in the green, up about 2.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $28.56.

