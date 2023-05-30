As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At RenaissanceRe Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Pres & Chief Executive Officer Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of RNR, at a cost of $192.00 each, for a total investment of $2.5M. RenaissanceRe Holdings is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Odonnell in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought $294,348 worth of United Bankshare, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $29.43 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Rice III in the past year. United Bankshares is trading down about 0.6% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/30 Insider Buying Report: RNR, UBSI

