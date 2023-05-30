Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Boston Properties, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of BXP, at a cost of $47.41 each, for a total investment of $474,100. Einiger was up about 3.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BXP trading as high as $48.91 at last check today. Boston Properties is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

And also on Friday, Director David A. Ramsay purchased $258,529 worth of Savara, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.59 a piece. Before this latest buy, Ramsay bought SVRA at 10 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $784,054 at an average of $1.43 per share. Savara is trading off about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/30 Insider Buying Report: BXP, SVRA

