Tuesday 5/3 Insider Buying Report: HEES, CNC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, H&E Equipment Services' CEO, Bradley W. Barber, made a $685,236 purchase of HEES, buying 20,042 shares at a cost of $34.19 each. So far Barber is in the green, up about 7.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $36.80. H&E Equipment Services is trading up about 6% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Barber in the past year.

And on Thursday, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought $507,494 worth of Centene, buying 6,270 shares at a cost of $80.94 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Samuels II in the past twelve months. Centene is trading up about 2.3% on the day Tuesday.

