Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, General Electric's CEO, H. Lawrence Culp Jr., made a $4.84M buy of GE, purchasing 65,000 shares at a cost of $74.53 each. Culp Jr. was up about 4.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with GE trading as high as $77.49 at last check today. General Electric is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at General Motors, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CFO Paul A. Jacobson who bought 35,000 shares at a cost of $38.79 each, for a trade totaling $1.36M. This buy marks the first one filed by Jacobson in the past year. General Motors is trading up about 2.2% on the day Tuesday. So far Jacobson is in the green, up about 2.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $39.60.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/3 Insider Buying Report: GE, GM

