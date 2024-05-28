Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Sunoco, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of SUN, for a cost of $50.50 each, for a total investment of $252,516. Investors can grab SUN at a price even lower than Kim did, with shares changing hands as low as $49.91 at last check today -- that's 1.2% under Kim's purchase price. Sunoco is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kim in the past twelve months.

And also on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto purchased $199,933 worth of SoFi Technologies, purchasing 28,900 shares at a cost of $6.92 each. Before this latest buy, Noto bought SOFI on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $842,833 at an average of $6.79 per share. SoFi Technologies is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/28 Insider Buying Report: SUN, SOFI

