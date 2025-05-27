Tuesday 5/27 Insider Buying Report: VFC, PENN

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, VFC's Director, Richard Carucci, made a $602,500 purchase of VFC, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $12.05 a piece. Carucci was up about 7.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with VFC trading as high as $12.92 in trading on Tuesday. VFC is trading up about 7.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Carucci bought VFC on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $594,995 at an average of $14.87 per share.

And at PENN Entertainment, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO and President Jay A. Snowden who bought 34,000 shares at a cost of $14.70 each, for a total investment of $499,766. Before this latest buy, Snowden made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $999,448 shares for a cost of $18.44 each. PENN Entertainment is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday. Snowden was up about 5.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PENN trading as high as $15.56 in trading on Tuesday.

