Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TWFG, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Michael Doak purchased 33,283 shares of TWFG, at a cost of $18.65 each, for a total investment of $620,652. So far Doak is in the green, up about 7.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $20.00. TWFG is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at Patria Investments, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Olimpio Matarazzo Neto who purchased 45,000 shares at a cost of $11.18 each, for a total investment of $502,950. Patria Investments is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday. Neto was up about 1.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PAX trading as high as $11.35 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: TWFG, PAX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.