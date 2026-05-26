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TWFG

Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: TWFG, PAX

May 26, 2026 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TWFG, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Michael Doak purchased 33,283 shares of TWFG, at a cost of $18.65 each, for a total investment of $620,652. So far Doak is in the green, up about 7.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $20.00. TWFG is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at Patria Investments, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Olimpio Matarazzo Neto who purchased 45,000 shares at a cost of $11.18 each, for a total investment of $502,950. Patria Investments is trading up about 2.5% on the day Tuesday. Neto was up about 1.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PAX trading as high as $11.35 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: TWFG, PAXVIDEO: Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: TWFG, PAX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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TWFG
PAX

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