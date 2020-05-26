Tuesday 5/26 Insider Buying Report: HFFG, ANDE

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At HF Foods Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Co-Chief Executive Officer Xiao Mou Zhang bought 53,786 shares of HFFG, at a cost of $6.45 each, for a total investment of $346,699. So far Zhang is in the green, up about 12.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.24. HF Foods Group is trading up about 8.8% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Zhang in the past twelve months.

And at Andersons, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Patrick S. Mullin who bought 17,513 shares for a cost of $11.52 each, for a trade totaling $201,750. Andersons is trading up about 4.9% on the day Tuesday. Mullin was up about 10.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ANDE trading as high as $12.73 in trading on Tuesday.

