Tuesday 5/25 Insider Buying Report: SPLP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Steel Partners Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by Senior Vice President Gordon A. Walker who purchased 19,864 shares at a cost of $25.00 each, for a total investment of $496,615. This buy marks the first one filed by Walker in the past twelve months. Steel Partners Holdings LP is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday. So far Walker is in the green, up about 9.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $27.36.

