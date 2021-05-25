Tuesday 5/25 Insider Buying Report: FET, BHLB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Forum Energy Technologies's Director, John A. Carrig, made a $1.11M purchase of FET, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $22.28 a piece. Carrig was up about 6.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FET trading as high as $23.74 in trading on Tuesday. Forum Energy Technologies is trading up about 2.1% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Carrig in the past twelve months.

And at Berkshire Hills Bancorp, there was insider buying on Friday, by CEO Nitin J. Mhatre who bought 11,000 shares for a cost of $27.46 each, for a trade totaling $302,042. Before this latest buy, Mhatre purchased BHLB at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $294,240 at an average of $24.52 per share. Berkshire Hills Bancorp is trading off about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can snag BHLB even cheaper than Mhatre did, with the stock changing hands as low as $26.78 in trading on Tuesday which is 2.5% under Mhatre's purchase price.

