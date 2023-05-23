News & Insights

Markets
GEG

Tuesday 5/23 Insider Buying Report: GEG, TNDM

May 23, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Great Elm Group's , Matthew A. Drapkin, made a $592,302 purchase of GEG, buying 296,603 shares at a cost of $2.00 a piece. So far Drapkin is in the green, up about 8.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.17. Great Elm Group is trading up about 4.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Drapkin purchased GEG on 20 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.75M at an average of $2.20 per share.

And at Tandem Diabetes Care, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Dick Allen who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $29.47 each, for a trade totaling $294,687. This purchase marks the first one filed by Allen in the past twelve months. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday. Allen was up about 5.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TNDM trading as high as $30.99 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 5/23 Insider Buying Report: GEG, TNDM
VIDEO: Tuesday 5/23 Insider Buying Report: GEG, TNDM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEG
TNDM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.