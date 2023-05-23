Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Great Elm Group's , Matthew A. Drapkin, made a $592,302 purchase of GEG, buying 296,603 shares at a cost of $2.00 a piece. So far Drapkin is in the green, up about 8.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.17. Great Elm Group is trading up about 4.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Drapkin purchased GEG on 20 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.75M at an average of $2.20 per share.

And at Tandem Diabetes Care, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Dick Allen who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $29.47 each, for a trade totaling $294,687. This purchase marks the first one filed by Allen in the past twelve months. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading up about 4.5% on the day Tuesday. Allen was up about 5.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TNDM trading as high as $30.99 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/23 Insider Buying Report: GEG, TNDM

