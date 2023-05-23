News & Insights

CNO

Tuesday 5/23 Insider Buying Report: CNO, KDP

May 23, 2023 — 02:17 pm EDT

May 23, 2023 — 02:17 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At CNO Financial Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 12,500 shares of CNO, for a cost of $21.91 each, for a total investment of $273,821. So far Shebik is in the green, up about 3.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $22.64. CNO Financial Group is trading up about 1.1% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Director Robert S. Singer bought $270,980 worth of Keurig Dr Pepper, buying 8,500 shares at a cost of $31.88 a piece. Before this latest buy, Singer purchased KDP at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $51,825 at an average of $34.55 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday.

