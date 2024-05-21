As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Medalist Diversified REIT, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO & PRESIDENT Frank Kavanaugh purchased 41,600 shares of MDRR, at a cost of $5.64 each, for a total investment of $234,641. So far Kavanaugh is down about 0.0% on the purchase, with shares changing hands as low as $5.64 in trading on Tuesday. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Kavanaugh made one other purchase in the past year, buying $206,476 shares for a cost of $5.61 each.

And at Globe Life, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO James Matthew Darden who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $84.82 each, for a trade totaling $169,646. Globe Life Inc is trading down about 4.3% on the day Tuesday. Investors can buy GL even cheaper than Darden did, with the stock trading as low as $80.87 at last check today -- that's 4.7% under Darden's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/21 Insider Buying Report: MDRR, GL

