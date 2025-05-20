As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Patrick Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 11,000 shares of PATK, for a cost of $86.57 each, for a total investment of $952,259. So far Cleveland is in the green, up about 2.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $88.94. Patrick Industries is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cleveland in the past twelve months.

And at James River Group Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer Frank D'orazio who bought 100,000 shares for a cost of $4.75 each, for a trade totaling $474,560. This purchase marks the first one filed by D'orazio in the past twelve months. James River Group Holdings is trading up about 3.2% on the day Tuesday. So far D'orazio is in the green, up about 16.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.55.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/20 Insider Buying Report: PATK, JRVR

