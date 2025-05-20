Markets
PATK

Tuesday 5/20 Insider Buying Report: PATK, JRVR

May 20, 2025 — 11:19 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Patrick Industries, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Todd M. Cleveland bought 11,000 shares of PATK, for a cost of $86.57 each, for a total investment of $952,259. So far Cleveland is in the green, up about 2.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $88.94. Patrick Industries is trading up about 1.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cleveland in the past twelve months.

And at James River Group Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer Frank D'orazio who bought 100,000 shares for a cost of $4.75 each, for a trade totaling $474,560. This purchase marks the first one filed by D'orazio in the past twelve months. James River Group Holdings is trading up about 3.2% on the day Tuesday. So far D'orazio is in the green, up about 16.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.55.

Tuesday 5/20 Insider Buying Report: PATK, JRVRVIDEO: Tuesday 5/20 Insider Buying Report: PATK, JRVR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PATK
JRVR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.