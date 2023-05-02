As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Impinj's Director, Steve Sanghi, made a $2M purchase of PI, buying 23,500 shares at a cost of $85.00 a piece. Sanghi was up about 9.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PI trading as high as $92.62 at last check today. Impinj is trading up about 3.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Sanghi made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $2M shares for a cost of $119.70 each.

And at Southern First Bancshares, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Financial Officer David Andrew Borrmann who purchased 7,000 shares at a cost of $27.56 each, for a total investment of $192,929. Southern First Bancshares is trading down about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can pick up SFST even cheaper than Borrmann did, with shares changing hands as low as $25.77 at last check today -- that's 6.5% under Borrmann's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: PI, SFST

