News & Insights

Markets
BUSE

Tuesday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: BUSE, OCFC

May 02, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, First Busey's Director, Stanley J. Bradshaw, made a $151,688 purchase of BUSE, buying 8,322 shares at a cost of $18.23 each. Bargain hunters can grab BUSE at a price even lower than Bradshaw did, with shares trading as low as $16.82 in trading on Tuesday which is 7.7% under Bradshaw's purchase price. First Busey is trading down about 5.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Bradshaw bought BUSE on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $203,632 at an average of $22.01 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Joseph M. Murphy Jr. bought $100,008 worth of OceanFirst Financial, buying 6,473 shares at a cost of $15.45 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Murphy Jr. in the past twelve months. OceanFirst Financial is trading down about 5.7% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: BUSE, OCFC
VIDEO: Tuesday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: BUSE, OCFC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BUSE
OCFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.