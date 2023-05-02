Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, First Busey's Director, Stanley J. Bradshaw, made a $151,688 purchase of BUSE, buying 8,322 shares at a cost of $18.23 each. Bargain hunters can grab BUSE at a price even lower than Bradshaw did, with shares trading as low as $16.82 in trading on Tuesday which is 7.7% under Bradshaw's purchase price. First Busey is trading down about 5.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Bradshaw bought BUSE on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $203,632 at an average of $22.01 per share.

And on Thursday, Director Joseph M. Murphy Jr. bought $100,008 worth of OceanFirst Financial, buying 6,473 shares at a cost of $15.45 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Murphy Jr. in the past twelve months. OceanFirst Financial is trading down about 5.7% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/2 Insider Buying Report: BUSE, OCFC

