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Tuesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, ICFI

May 19, 2026 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Zenas Biopharma's Chief Executive Officer, Leon O. Moulder Jr., made a $1.01M buy of ZBIO, purchasing 60,000 shares at a cost of $16.88 a piece. Moulder Jr. was up about 7.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ZBIO trading as high as $18.16 in trading on Tuesday. Zenas Biopharma Inc is trading up about 7.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Moulder Jr. purchased ZBIO on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $4.5M at an average of $17.92 per share.

And at ICF International, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Michael J. Van Handel who purchased 8,000 shares at a cost of $61.39 each, for a trade totaling $491,134. ICF International is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. Van Handel was up about 10.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ICFI trading as high as $67.95 in trading on Tuesday.

Tuesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, ICFIVIDEO: Tuesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, ICFI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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