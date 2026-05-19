As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Zenas Biopharma's Chief Executive Officer, Leon O. Moulder Jr., made a $1.01M buy of ZBIO, purchasing 60,000 shares at a cost of $16.88 a piece. Moulder Jr. was up about 7.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ZBIO trading as high as $18.16 in trading on Tuesday. Zenas Biopharma Inc is trading up about 7.1% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Moulder Jr. purchased ZBIO on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $4.5M at an average of $17.92 per share.

And at ICF International, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Michael J. Van Handel who purchased 8,000 shares at a cost of $61.39 each, for a trade totaling $491,134. ICF International is trading up about 2.9% on the day Tuesday. Van Handel was up about 10.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ICFI trading as high as $67.95 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: ZBIO, ICFI

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