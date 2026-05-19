Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bakkt, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Michael Alfred bought 585,000 shares of BKKT, at a cost of $8.29 each, for a total investment of $4.85M. Alfred was up about 32.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BKKT trading as high as $10.99 in trading on Tuesday. Bakkt is trading up about 16.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at HF Sinclair, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO and President Franklin Myers who purchased 15,000 shares for a cost of $69.11 each, for a trade totaling $1.04M. HF Sinclair is trading off about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: BKKT, DINO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.