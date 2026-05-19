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BKKT

Tuesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: BKKT, DINO

May 19, 2026 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Bakkt, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Michael Alfred bought 585,000 shares of BKKT, at a cost of $8.29 each, for a total investment of $4.85M. Alfred was up about 32.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BKKT trading as high as $10.99 in trading on Tuesday. Bakkt is trading up about 16.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at HF Sinclair, there was insider buying on Monday, by CEO and President Franklin Myers who purchased 15,000 shares for a cost of $69.11 each, for a trade totaling $1.04M. HF Sinclair is trading off about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: BKKT, DINOVIDEO: Tuesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: BKKT, DINO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

BKKT
DINO

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