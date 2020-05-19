Tuesday 5/19 Insider Buying Report: CRK, APTS

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Comstock Resources', Jim L. Turner, made a $354,855 buy of CRK, purchasing 75,000 shares at a cost of $4.73 a piece. Turner was up about 6.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CRK trading as high as $5.05 in trading on Tuesday. Comstock Resources is trading down about 0.1% on the day Tuesday.

And at Preferred Apartment Communities, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Daniel M. Dupree who purchased 50,000 shares at a cost of $6.18 each, for a trade totaling $308,950. Before this latest buy, Dupree bought APTS at 4 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $695,000 at an average of $9.52 per share. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading up about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Dupree is in the green, up about 19.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.37.

