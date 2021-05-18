Markets
Tuesday 5/18 Insider Buying Report: RDNT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Friday, Director Lawrence L. Levitt bought $288,325 worth of RadNet, buying 12,500 shares at a cost of $23.07 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Levitt in the past year. RadNet is trading up about 6.7% on the day Tuesday. Levitt was up about 8.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with RDNT trading as high as $24.95 at last check today.

