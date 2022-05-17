Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Tidewater's Director, Robert Robotti, made a $3.15M buy of TDW, purchasing 140,113 shares at a cost of $22.49 each. Robotti was up about 24.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TDW trading as high as $28.01 at last check today. Tidewater is trading up about 8.7% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Robotti bought TDW on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $953,233 at an average of $11.92 per share.

And at Upwork, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Kevin Harvey who purchased 65,828 shares at a cost of $16.32 each, for a trade totaling $1.07M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Harvey in the past year. Upwork is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/17 Insider Buying Report: TDW, UPWK

