As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, American Homes 4 Rent's Director, Tamara Hughes Gustavson, made a $27.66M purchase of AMH, buying 755,000 shares at a cost of $36.63 each. Gustavson was up about 2.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AMH trading as high as $37.66 at last check today. American Homes 4 Rent is trading up about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.

And at DISH Network, there was insider buying on Friday, by James Defranco who bought 1,250,000 shares at a cost of $19.43 each, for a total investment of $24.28M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Defranco in the past twelve months. DISH Network is trading up about 2.7% on the day Tuesday. Defranco was up about 11.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DISH trading as high as $21.63 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/17 Insider Buying Report: AMH, DISH

