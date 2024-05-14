As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, National Vision Holdings' Director, D. Randolph Peeler, made a $491,198 purchase of EYE, buying 34,000 shares at a cost of $14.45 a piece. Peeler was up about 11.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EYE trading as high as $16.03 at last check today. National Vision Holdings is trading up about 1.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Peeler made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $1.04M shares at a cost of $25.65 each.

And at Kennametal, there was insider buying on Friday, by Vice President Sanjay Chowbey who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $26.00 each, for a trade totaling $260,000. Kennametal is trading up about 2% on the day Tuesday. Chowbey was up about 1.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KMT trading as high as $26.38 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: EYE, KMT

