Tuesday 5/14 Insider Buying Report: BHVN, TMCI

May 14, 2024 — 10:34 am EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Biohaven's, John W. Childs, made a $1.00M purchase of BHVN, buying 28,500 shares at a cost of $35.17 each. Biohaven is trading up about 5.5% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Childs purchased BHVN on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $20.90M at an average of $26.14 per share.

And at Treace Medical Concepts, there was insider buying on Friday, by John K. Bakewell who bought 130,000 shares at a cost of $4.57 each, for a trade totaling $594,620. This purchase marks the first one filed by Bakewell in the past year. Treace Medical Concepts is trading up about 22.7% on the day Tuesday. So far Bakewell is in the green, up about 32.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.08.

