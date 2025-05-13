On Friday, Builders FirstSource's, Paul S. Levy, made a $55.48M buy of BLDR, purchasing 500,000 shares at a cost of $110.97 a piece. So far Levy is in the green, up about 11.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $123.95. Builders FirstSource is trading up about 3.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Levy in the past year.
And at GeneDx Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Keith A. Meister who purchased 100,000 shares at a cost of $56.01 each, for a trade totaling $5.60M. GeneDx Holdings is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Meister is in the green, up about 10.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $61.83.
VIDEO: Tuesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: BLDR, WGS
