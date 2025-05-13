Markets
BLDR

Tuesday 5/13 Insider Buying Report: BLDR, WGS

May 13, 2025 — 01:06 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Builders FirstSource's, Paul S. Levy, made a $55.48M buy of BLDR, purchasing 500,000 shares at a cost of $110.97 a piece. So far Levy is in the green, up about 11.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $123.95. Builders FirstSource is trading up about 3.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Levy in the past year.

And at GeneDx Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Keith A. Meister who purchased 100,000 shares at a cost of $56.01 each, for a trade totaling $5.60M. GeneDx Holdings is trading up about 0.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Meister is in the green, up about 10.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $61.83.

