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Tuesday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: WGS, MOBI

May 12, 2026 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At GeneDx Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Keith A. Meister purchased 1,205,147 shares of WGS, at a cost of $38.84 each, for a total investment of $46.81M. Meister was up about 8.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with WGS trading as high as $42.21 at last check today. GeneDx Holdings is trading up about 6.2% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Meister made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $13.46M shares for a cost of $79.40 each.

And also on Monday, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese purchased $1.88M worth of Mobia Med, purchasing 125,000 shares at a cost of $15.00 a piece. Mobia Med is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy MOBI at a price even lower than Lucchese did, with the stock changing hands as low as $11.88 at last check today which is 20.8% under Lucchese's purchase price.

Tuesday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: WGS, MOBIVIDEO: Tuesday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: WGS, MOBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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WGS
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