Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Alphatec Holdings', Keith Valentine, made a $996,192 purchase of ATEC, buying 135,000 shares at a cost of $7.38 each. Alphatec Holdings is trading up about 11.8% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Valentine in the past twelve months.

And at LegalZoom.com, there was insider buying on Monday, by Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey M. Stibel who bought 125,000 shares for a cost of $6.15 each, for a trade totaling $768,988. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stibel in the past twelve months. LegalZoom.com is trading off about 1% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: ATEC, LZ

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