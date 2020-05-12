Markets
Tuesday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: VRT, JRVR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Vertiv Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, General Counsel & Secretary Colin Flannery bought 45,450 shares of VRT, for a cost of $11.19 each, for a total investment of $508,586. So far Flannery is in the green, up about 5.5% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.80. Vertiv Holdings is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Flannery in the past twelve months.

And also on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer J. Adam Abram purchased $490,076 worth of James River Group Holdings, purchasing 15,384 shares at a cost of $31.86 a piece. Before this latest buy, Abram purchased JRVR at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.01M at an average of $34.38 per share. James River Group Holdings is trading up about 0.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Abram is in the green, up about 1.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $32.44.

