KPTI

Tuesday 5/11 Insider Buying Report: KPTI, TUP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Karyopharm Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, EVP, Chief Medical Officer Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of KPTI, at a cost of $8.60 each, for a total investment of $199,992. Karyopharm Therapeutics is trading up about 7.5% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Shah in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Director Tim Minges purchased $199,815 worth of Tupperware Brands, purchasing 7,400 shares at a cost of $27.00 a piece. Tupperware Brands is trading up about 5% on the day Tuesday.

