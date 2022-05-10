Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Director Michael Ackermann purchased $1.35M worth of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $13.50 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ackermann in the past year. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 3.8% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can grab TARS at a price even lower than Ackermann did, with the stock trading as low as $11.43 at last check today which is 15.3% below Ackermann's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 5/10 Insider Buying Report: TARS

