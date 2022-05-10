Markets
PYPL

Tuesday 5/10 Insider Buying Report: PYPL, MP

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At PayPal Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, EVP, Chief Product Officer Mark Britto bought 7,370 shares of PYPL, for a cost of $81.04 each, for a total investment of $597,229. PayPal Holdings is trading off about 2% on the day Tuesday.

And at MP Materials, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Connie K. Duckworth who bought 15,200 shares at a cost of $38.37 each, for a trade totaling $583,224. This buy marks the first one filed by Duckworth in the past year. MP Materials Corp is trading down about 9.1% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 5/10 Insider Buying Report: PYPL, MP
VIDEO: Tuesday 5/10 Insider Buying Report: PYPL, MP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL MP

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular