Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Zumiez (ZUMZ)'s President International, Adam Christopher Ellis, made a $143,100 buy of ZUMZ, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $14.31 each. Ellis was up about 3.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ZUMZ trading as high as $14.83 in trading on Tuesday. Zumiez is trading up about 4.4% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Ellis in the past year.

And on Monday, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased $67,000 worth of AngioDynamics (ANGO), purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $6.70 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Clemmer in the past year. AngioDynamics is trading up about 5.9% on the day Tuesday. So far Clemmer is in the green, up about 5.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.08.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/9 Insider Buying Report: ZUMZ, ANGO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.