As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Dustin David Norris purchased 354,000 shares of NXDT, at a cost of $3.58 each, for a total investment of $1.27M. Norris was up about 17.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with NXDT trading as high as $4.21 at last check today. Nexpoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is trading up about 13.4% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased $502,756 worth of Nike, purchasing 8,600 shares at a cost of $58.46 a piece. Before this latest buy, Swan made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $226,516 shares for a cost of $77.02 each. Nike is trading down about 1.1% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/8 Insider Buying Report: NXDT, NKE

