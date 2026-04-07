Markets
VSCO

Tuesday 4/7 Insider Buying Report: VSCO, BETR

April 07, 2026 — 01:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Victorias Secret, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Anne Sheehan bought 4,842 shares of VSCO, at a cost of $45.86 each, for a total investment of $222,054. Sheehan was up about 8.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VSCO trading as high as $49.56 at last check today. Victorias Secret is trading down about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Sheehan made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $29,029 shares for a cost of $45.86 each.

And also on Thursday, Director Harit Talwar bought $176,218 worth of Better Home & Finance Holding, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $35.24 each. Better Home & Finance Holding is trading up about 5.1% on the day Tuesday. So far Talwar is in the green, up about 21.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $42.78.

Tuesday 4/7 Insider Buying Report: VSCO, BETRVIDEO: Tuesday 4/7 Insider Buying Report: VSCO, BETR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VSCO
BETR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.