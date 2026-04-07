As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Victorias Secret, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Anne Sheehan bought 4,842 shares of VSCO, at a cost of $45.86 each, for a total investment of $222,054. Sheehan was up about 8.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with VSCO trading as high as $49.56 at last check today. Victorias Secret is trading down about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Sheehan made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $29,029 shares for a cost of $45.86 each.

And also on Thursday, Director Harit Talwar bought $176,218 worth of Better Home & Finance Holding, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $35.24 each. Better Home & Finance Holding is trading up about 5.1% on the day Tuesday. So far Talwar is in the green, up about 21.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $42.78.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/7 Insider Buying Report: VSCO, BETR

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