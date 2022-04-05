Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At TFF Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 542,000 shares of TFFP, for a cost of $6.47 each, for a total investment of $3.50M. Fletcher was up about 18.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with TFFP trading as high as $7.68 in trading on Tuesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 9.6% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Jan Barta bought $2.37M worth of Groupon, buying 123,346 shares at a cost of $19.25 each. Groupon is trading up about 2.8% on the day Tuesday. So far Barta is in the green, up about 8.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.95.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/5 Insider Buying Report: TFFP, GRPN

