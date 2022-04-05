Markets
Tuesday 4/5 Insider Buying Report: IGMS, CNNE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, IGM Biosciences' Director, Michael D. Loberg, made a $499,997 buy of IGMS, purchasing 21,739 shares at a cost of $23.00 a piece. So far Loberg is in the green, up about 11.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $25.65. IGM Biosciences is trading up about 7.2% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Loberg in the past twelve months.

And on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Richard N. Massey purchased $484,854 worth of Cannae Holdings, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $24.24 each. Before this latest buy, Massey bought CNNE on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $746,467 at an average of $29.86 per share. Cannae Holdings is trading down about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

