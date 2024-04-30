As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ATN International, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Michael T. Prior bought 10,000 shares of ATNI, for a cost of $19.88 each, for a total investment of $198,800. ATN International is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Prior in the past twelve months.

And at ASP Isotopes, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Robert John Andrew Ryan who purchased 9,500 shares for a cost of $3.42 each, for a trade totaling $32,450. Before this latest buy, Ryan bought ASPI on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $59,392 at an average of $2.54 per share. ASP Isotopes is trading off about 0.6% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag ASPI even cheaper than Ryan did, with the stock trading as low as $3.17 at last check today -- that's 7.2% below Ryan's purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: ATNI, ASPI

