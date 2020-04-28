Markets
Tuesday 4/28 Insider Buying Report: DAL, ALLY

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Delta Air Lines' Director, Jeanne P. Jackson, made a $579,585 buy of DAL, purchasing 25,510 shares at a cost of $22.72 each. Jackson was up about 4.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with DAL trading as high as $23.80 at last check today. Delta Air Lines is trading up about 4.3% on the day Tuesday.

And on Friday, Mayree C. Clark purchased $213,750 worth of Ally Financial, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $14.25 a piece. Before this latest buy, Clark made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $148,550 shares at a cost of $29.71 each. Ally Financial is trading up about 6.5% on the day Tuesday. Clark was up about 15.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ALLY trading as high as $16.48 in trading on Tuesday.

