Tuesday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: NAVB, TEL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals's Director, Malcolm G. Witter, made a $16,000 purchase of NAVB, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $1.60 a piece. So far Witter is in the green, up about 5.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.69. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Witter purchased NAVB on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $54,855 at an average of $2.07 per share.

And on Monday, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought $15,943 worth of TE Connectivity, buying 118 shares at a cost of $135.11 a piece. Before this latest buy, Phelan bought TEL at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $44,987 at an average of $86.02 per share. TE Connectivity is trading off about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

