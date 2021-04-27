Markets
NAVB

Tuesday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: NAVB, TEL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals's Director, Malcolm G. Witter, made a $16,000 purchase of NAVB, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $1.60 a piece. So far Witter is in the green, up about 5.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.69. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals is trading up about 1.9% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Witter purchased NAVB on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $54,855 at an average of $2.07 per share.

And on Monday, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought $15,943 worth of TE Connectivity, buying 118 shares at a cost of $135.11 a piece. Before this latest buy, Phelan bought TEL at 3 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $44,987 at an average of $86.02 per share. TE Connectivity is trading off about 0.8% on the day Tuesday.

Tuesday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: NAVB, TEL
VIDEO: Tuesday 4/27 Insider Buying Report: NAVB, TEL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NAVB TEL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular