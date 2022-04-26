Markets
Tuesday 4/26 Insider Buying Report: SCHW, LGF.B

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Charles Schwab's CEO, Walter W. Bettinger, made a $2.55M buy of SCHW, purchasing 36,640 shares at a cost of $69.49 a piece. The Charles Schwab Corporation is trading off about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Bettinger in the past twelve months.

And on Friday, Director Harry Sloan bought $635,800 worth of Lions Gate Entertainment, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $12.72 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Sloan in the past twelve months. Lions Gate Entertainment is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. So far Sloan is in the green, up about 5.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.45.

