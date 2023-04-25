As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Community Trust Bancorp's Director, M. Lynn Parrish, made a $184,750 purchase of CTBI, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $36.95 a piece. Investors can grab CTBI even cheaper than Parrish did, with shares changing hands as low as $34.75 at last check today which is 6.0% under Parrish's purchase price. Community Trust Bancorp is trading off about 1.9% on the day Tuesday.

And at Citizens Financial Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Shivan S. Subramaniam who purchased 3,300 shares for a cost of $28.79 each, for a total investment of $95,007. This purchase marks the first one filed by Subramaniam in the past year. Citizens Financial Group is trading down about 0.3% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/25 Insider Buying Report: CTBI, CFG

