As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Centuri Holdings' Chief Financial Officer, Gregory A. Izenstark, made a $110,250 purchase of CTRI, buying 5,250 shares at a cost of $21.00 each. Izenstark was up about 19.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CTRI trading as high as $25.10 at last check today. Centuri Holdings is trading up about 1.3% on the day Tuesday.

And at Mexico Fund, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Richard B. Vaughan who purchased 4,000 shares at a cost of $17.69 each, for a total investment of $70,760. Mexico Fund is trading up about 1.5% on the day Tuesday. So far Vaughan is in the green, up about 3.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $18.23.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: CTRI, MXF

