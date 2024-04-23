News & Insights

Tuesday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: BHVN, LIND

April 23, 2024 — 10:57 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Biohaven, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of BHVN, at a cost of $41.00 each, for a total investment of $2M. Investors have the opportunity to pick up BHVN even cheaper than Bailey did, with shares changing hands as low as $39.25 at last check today -- that's 4.3% under Bailey's purchase price. Biohaven is trading up about 3% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Bailey made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $402,094 shares for a cost of $22.57 each.

And on Friday, Alex P. Schultz purchased $246,663 worth of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, purchasing 33,016 shares at a cost of $7.47 each. Before this latest buy, Schultz made one other purchase in the past year, buying $342,259 shares at a cost of $8.71 each. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is trading up about 7.7% on the day Tuesday.

