Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Arxis', Patrick E. Allen, made a $280,000 buy of ARXS, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $28.00 a piece. Allen was up about 40.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ARXS trading as high as $39.45 in trading on Tuesday. Arxis is trading up about 1.3% on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, Director David Schellhase bought $267,408 worth of Okta, buying 3,712 shares at a cost of $72.04 a piece. Okta is trading up about 3.8% on the day Tuesday. Schellhase was up about 10.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with OKTA trading as high as $79.87 in trading on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/21 Insider Buying Report: ARXS, OKTA

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