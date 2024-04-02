As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Eyenovia's, Stuart M. Grant, made a $98,000 purchase of EYEN, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $0.98 each. Eyenovia is trading off about 2.6% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Grant bought EYEN on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $454,181 at an average of $2.03 per share.

And also on Thursday, CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. bought $80,934 worth of Gray Television, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $8.09 a piece. Before this latest buy, Howell Jr. bought GTN at 4 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $90,044 at an average of $9.00 per share. Gray Television is trading up about 0.3% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can bag GTN even cheaper than Howell Jr. did, with the stock changing hands as low as $5.98 at last check today -- that's 26.2% under Howell Jr.'s purchase price.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/2 Insider Buying Report: EYEN, GTN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.