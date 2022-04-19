As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Troika Media Group's , Peter Coates, made a $70,580 buy of TRKA, purchasing 100,000 shares at a cost of $0.71 a piece. Bargain hunters can bag TRKA at a price even lower than Coates did, with the stock changing hands as low as $0.67 at last check today -- that's 5.8% under Coates's purchase price. Troika Media Group is trading up about 2.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Coates purchased TRKA on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $396,320 at an average of $0.99 per share.

And at Univar Solutions, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Christopher D. Pappas who purchased 2,000 shares for a cost of $31.08 each, for a trade totaling $62,160. Before this latest buy, Pappas purchased UNVR on 5 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $642,940 at an average of $26.79 per share. Univar Solutions is trading up about 3.2% on the day Tuesday.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/19 Insider Buying Report: TRKA, UNVR

