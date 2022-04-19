Markets
Tuesday 4/19 Insider Buying Report: BLK, ANNX

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Blackrock, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director William E. Ford bought 3,000 shares of BLK, at a cost of $687.96 each, for a total investment of $2.06M. Blackrock is trading up about 2.3% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ford in the past year.

And on Thursday, CEO Douglas Love purchased $146,814 worth of Annexon, purchasing 60,000 shares at a cost of $2.45 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Love in the past twelve months. Annexon is trading up about 6.6% on the day Tuesday. Bargain hunters can bag ANNX even cheaper than Love did, with the stock trading as low as $2.22 in trading on Tuesday which is 9.3% below Love's purchase price.

